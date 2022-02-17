Rotherham United welcome Wigan Athletic to South Yorkshire tomorrow night, in what is a huge game at the top of the League One table.

Both sides are in valiant form ahead of tomorrow night’s game.

Rotherham United currently occupy the top spot in League One and have done for most of the season, sitting six points ahead of Wigan Athletic in 2nd.

But the Latics have two games in hand on the Millers. Two wins would bring them level on points but a trip to the AESSEAL Stadium tomorrow evening may be their toughest task of the season yet.

A handful of staff members at The72 have made their predictions for tomorrow’s game…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“These two sides are have been in amazing form this season, and both are a real credit to League One. It’ll be a spectacle of attacking and daring football and there really is very little to split the two teams – apart from home advantage.

“Whilst Wigan are strong on the road, I think the Millers are slightly stronger at home and in front of a sell-out crowd, Paul Warne’s men might just edge this one.”

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Wigan Athletic

Ollie Chesters @olliech18

“With a title race looking like it may go down to the last game of this season, this game could definitely be a classic. With Rotherham winning their last six league matches – including a notable win against rivals Sheffield Wednesday – they look truly unbeatable at the moment.

“On the other hand, Wigan have made some slip ups in recent weeks, giving Rotherham the edge in the League One title race, including a loss to Sheffield Wednesday and two draws.

“I think that given the Rotherham sell out and their recent form, it will be a home win.”

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Liam O’Brien @OrientLiam

“These are the two top teams in League One so far this year and it will be hard to separate them. Rotherham haven’t conceded in their last six, while Wigan average over two goals a game away from home.

“I think the game will be decided by a moment of brilliance, and that could be from one of Wigan’s Irish contingent. Will Keane has been in fine goal-scoring form, so don’t be surprised to see him on the score-sheet.”

Prediction: Rotherham United 0-1 Wigan Athletic