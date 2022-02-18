When you think of Blackburn Rovers academy, you may think of graduates such as Phil Jones, Damien Duff or club legend David Dunn.

Blackburn Rovers have nurtured many top talents over the years.

But in recent years, few have made it to such a level and acclaim as those who came before, but Rovers still boast some potential stars for the future in their youth academy.

With Blackburn Rovers aiming to hit the heights of the Premier League once again, they’ll need a wealth of young talent to carry them through and ensure a stable stint in the top flight, so here are 3 Rovers youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Ash Phillips

An established England U17 international with three caps, 16-year-old Phillips is looking the real deal in centre-back as he lines up for Rovers’ Premier League 2 side.

Blackburn have faith in the defender, as there is a pre-agreement for Phillips to sign as a professional on a three-year deal upon his 17th birthday in June.

Rovers are not the only ones with interest in Phillips though, as the rumour mill has seen him linked with Premier League giants Chelsea and Manchester United, but Tottenham Hotspur are in the process of launching a third bid for the youngster in the region of £5m after initial bids in January failed.

Despite poor team form in PL2, fans and professionals alike are singing Phillips’ praises and with so much speculation, he looks set to take the game by storm.

Jack Vale

Vale will be a name familiar to few fans in the Football League after a short spell at Rochdale yielded zero goals.

He will be better known to those in the National League, after a decent half-season stint at FC Halifax Town where he registered a single goal and assist in all competitions for the Shaymen.

Like Phillips, Vale has instead looked electrifying in the Premier League 2 side with 4 goals and an assist in 6 games for the U3 side. The 21-year-old Welshman is impressing and improving his game, with many fans pitching him for a call-up to the senior team amid an injury crisis and poor goal output.

Time will tell, but having been given a chance within the Rovers’ hierarchy, Vale should only improve and impress further in the famous blue and white halves.

Adam Wharton

It runs in the family, as the saying goes.

Adam’s older brother Scott graduated from the Academy in 2021 and has now cemented himself as a staple of Tony Mowbray’s defensive line.

Adam, now 17, has just signed his first professional contract for Rovers and is looking likely to follow Scott’s lead into the senior team, playing with pride and passion in the PL2 side, where Adam operates as a central midfielder and has registered a goal and assist in 7 games.