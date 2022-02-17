Wigan Athletic travel to Rotherham United in League One tomorrow night, in what’s become a huge game at the top of the table.

League leaders Rotherham United welcome 2nd place Wigan Athletic tomorrow. The Millers currently have a six-point lead over Wigan who have two games in hand on them, and on the majority of the teams behind them too.

The winner of tomorrow night’s game could well go on and claim the League One title this season, but splitting the two teams seems impossible at this moment.

Wigan Athletic team news

The main bit of injury news for Wigan Athletic recently is that Thelo Aasgaard has been ruled out for the remainder of this season.

Elsewhere, Tom Pearce remains sidelined after picking up an injury v Arsenal U21 last month and looks set to miss a couple more weeks, with Jordan Cousins a long-term absentee with a hamstring injury.

Predicted XI

Amos (GK)

McClean

Watts

Whatmough

Darikwa

Naylor

Power

Edwards

Keane

Lang

Humphrys

After a solid win over Crewe last time, expect few changes in Leam Richardson’s Wigan XI to face Rotherham. Josh Magennis is still awaiting his first goal of the season though, and the in-form Stephen Humphrys could be favoured up top.

Elsewhere, the experience of Graeme Shinnie could be preferred in the XI should either of Tom Naylor or Max Power be lacking match fitness, but otherwise, Wigan’s XI arguably picks itself.

The Latics are in fine form and they’ll no doubt be Rotherham’s toughest opponents of the season yet.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tomorrow evening.