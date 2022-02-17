Millwall chairman John Berylson has said the club are looking forward to a “big summer” of recruitment ahead of 2022/23 campaign.

For now, Gary Rowett’s side’s main focus will be on the remainder of the 2021/22 Championship campaign, with a play-off push still not out of the realms of possibility.

Millwall sit in 14th place as it stands, six points away from the play-off spots with 15 Championship games remaining.

However, the Lions look as though they might have a big summer transfer window to look forward to beyond the end of the current season.

Club chairman Berylson has told supporters that Millwall have a “big summer” of recruitment and squad building to look forward to ahead of the 2022/23 season, regardless of how the current campaign ends.

Here’s what he had to say:

“There are games to play and to win between now and May and who knows where we will end up.

“I think that is exciting, and then we can look forward to a big summer for the club in terms of recruitment and squad-building ahead of 2022/23.”

The coming months…

Before the summer transfer window rolls around ahead of next season, Millwall still have business to attend to in the Championship.

Having picked up back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and QPR, Rowett’s men have boosted their outside chances of breaking into the top-six. The coming weeks and months will present some stern tests for the Lions, but there’s no reason why they can’t make a late push for the play-offs on their current form.

Up next for Millwall is another tough game against Blackburn Rovers. Tony Mowbray’s side are without a win in four, but they remain in 4th place and in with a shot at an automatic promotion spot.