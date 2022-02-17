Middlesbrough are challenging for promotion and what division they are playing their football in next season will ultimately determine their summer transfer dealings.

Middlesbrough are sixth in the Championship as things stand and will be eyeing a place in the play-offs come the end of the campaign.

Neil Warnock brought in 9 players on permanent deals in the summer, as well as three loanees. Chris Wilder took over in November and he has since brought in three more on a permanent basis and a further two on short-term loan deals.

There is a huge competition for places in Boro’s side as things stand and this could result in a few exits in the summer. Here are three players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer:

Djed Spence

Following impressive displays for loan club Nottingham Forest in the Championship and the FA Cup, Spence is attracting attention from the Premier League.

The likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Brentford and Southampton are all keen, as are Inter Milan and Roma in the Serie A.

He is down the pecking order behind Isaiah Jones at right wing-back at Boro, and is likely to leave the Riverside this summer if their asking price is met.

Chuba Akpom

The striker doesn’t fit into the way Wilder wants to play at Middlesbrough and he could make his loan deal permanent at current club PAOK.

He has 9 goals in 31 appearances for PAOK, which incidentally is more than any Boro player has managed this season. But he is expected to depart nonetheless.

Nathan Wood

Possibly another loan departure could be on the cards for young defender Nathan Wood. He has played a handful of times in the first-team but hasn’t looked too assured in the Boro back line when given the opportunity.

His recent switch to Hibs didn’t go to plan and returned to Teesside to play for the U23s. He is highly regarded at the Riverside and so they won’t be quick to sell, but they will want him to get valuable playing time out on loan somewhere.