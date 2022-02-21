Leyton Orient are struggling in League Two, currently sitting in 18th after 29 games and 16 points outside the play-offs.

It has also been an inconsistent season for Orient’s U18 side, currently sat at the bottom of the bottom of the Youth Alliance south-eastern division, but reaching the third round of the FA Youth Cup; a run which included a 6-1 win at Brisbane Road against Newport and a trip to nine-time winners Chelsea.

This shows some promise for the O’s going forward, and could lead to Kenny Jackett integrating some of the youngsters into the senior side.

Here we look at three Leyton Orient youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Zech Obiero

Joining Tottenham at the age of seven and being released at 14, Obiero joined the O’s at U16 level, and then subsequently became a first-year scholar before signing his first professional deal a few weeks after celebrating his 17th birthday.

An attacking midfielder, Obiero has been a focal point for the U18s, and was an unused substitute at home to Queen’s Park Rangers at the start of the season, and the deadline day departure of Dan Kemp could see Obiero break into the first-team squad.

Daniel Nkrumah

Joining up with the first-team during pre-season, Nkrumah impressed in pre-season against Premier League opposition West Ham and Tottenham, Nkrumah has remained a member of the first-team squad while playing regularly with the youth team.

The promising forward made his senior debut at home to Southampton U23s in the EFL Trophy, and featured in all four of Orient’s games in that competition. Nkrumah has also been an unused substitute in six league games this season, and scored a hat-trick in the FA Youth cup second round against Newport.

Sonny Fish

A local boy, Sonny Fish was playing at senior level for non-league side Redbridge FC when he caught the eye of Orient’s scouts, and has since scored three times and assisting once for the U18 side so far this year.

Having started training with the first-team, Fish signed his first professional contract earlier this month and featured on the bench away at Exeter four days later.