Huddersfield Town have secured the long-term future of goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic, who is currently on loan with Hartlepool United.

Bilokapic has been with Huddersfield Town since February 2020, when he arrived from Australian side Sydney United.

Since then, the 19-year-old ‘keeper has been a regular for the Terriers’ youth sides, featuring heavily for their U19s and B team. Now, it has been confirmed that Bilokapic has penned a new long-term contract with the Championship club.

As announced on Huddersfield Town’s official website, the Australian shot-stopper has signed a contract until the summer of 2026. The Terriers also hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they wish, potentially keeping him at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2027.

Currently on loan in League Two with Hartlepool United, Bilokapic will be looking to continue his development in a bid to break into Carlos Corberan’s first-team side in the future.

Senior debut

Bilokapic has been involed in a number of Corberan’s matchday squads this season and he was named among the substitutes for Huddersfield Town’s FA Cup clash with Burnley last month.

Ryan Schofield was forced off during the first half, making way for Bilokapic to make his first senior appearance for the Championship club.

Although the Terriers lost the game 1-0, the goal was conceded by Schofield, meaning Bilokapic kept a clean sheet on his debut for the club.

Bilokapic is yet to make his debut for loan club Hartlepool United, remaining an unused substitute in his three League Two games since arriving at Victoria Park.