Blackburn Rovers have confirmed star forward Ben Brereton Diaz will not be fit to face Millwall this weekend.

During Blackburn Rovers’ 0-0 draw with West Brom on Monday night, talismanic striker Brereton Diaz was forced off.

The Chilean saw a goal ruled out before being forced off through injury and now, it has been confirmed that he will not be fit to face Gary Rowett’s Millwall this weekend.

As confirmed by Rovers boss Tony Mowbray, Brereton Diaz has suffered a twisted ankle and will not be fit to face the Lions.

🤕 Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Ben Brereton Diaz twisted his ankle on Monday and will definitely miss this weekend's game against Millwall.#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/zjjMgVlK81 — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 17, 2022

The news will come as a big blow to Blackburn Rovers. Brereton Diaz has been a standout player for the Ewood Park outfit this season and with Mowbray’s side in dire need of a return to winning ways, the absence of their top scorer will do their chances of a win no help.

Brereton Diaz has scored 20 goals in 30 Championship goals this season, though he is still waiting on his first club goal of 2022.

What now?

The 22-year-old’s focus will now be on getting back to full fitness sooner rather than later as Blackburn Rovers look to maintain their push for promotion this season.

As for Mowbray, he will be looking at alternatives to Brereton Diaz. Sam Gallagher will be the obvious replacement, but Rovers may have to change system and opt for a front three or a lone striker.

Reda Khadra, Tyrhys Dolan and Ryan Hedges were all on the bench for the West Brom draw, so at least one of those three could come back into the starting XI.