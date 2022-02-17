Millwall ‘will check’ on Sheffield United loanee Oliver Burke ahead of their Championship clash v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Burke, 24, joined Millwall on loan from Sheffield United last month.

The Scot has since featured six times in the Championship for the Lions but in his last outing v QPR, he was brought off early in the first half with a hamstring injury.

Now, NewsHopper has revealed that Millwall will make a late check on Burke’s fitness ahead of their trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Benik Afobe is a doubt for the game at Ewood Park with a hamstring injury, on loan Arsenal man Dan Ballard is closing in on a return to action but it’s unknown whether he’ll play against Rovers, and Luke Freeman has been ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury.