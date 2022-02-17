Millwall to make late check on attacker ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash
Millwall ‘will check’ on Sheffield United loanee Oliver Burke ahead of their Championship clash v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.
Burke, 24, joined Millwall on loan from Sheffield United last month.
The Scot has since featured six times in the Championship for the Lions but in his last outing v QPR, he was brought off early in the first half with a hamstring injury.
Now, NewsHopper has revealed that Millwall will make a late check on Burke’s fitness ahead of their trip to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.
Elsewhere, Benik Afobe is a doubt for the game at Ewood Park with a hamstring injury, on loan Arsenal man Dan Ballard is closing in on a return to action but it’s unknown whether he’ll play against Rovers, and Luke Freeman has been ruled out for the season with a hamstring injury.
Time to shine…
After back-to-back wins in the Championship, Gary Rowett now finds his side just six points outside the play-off places.
But when asked whether he’s looking to mount a top-six charge, Rowett played it cool, and instead suggested that he’ll use the rest of this season to give some of his younger players a run out.
Names like Tyler Burey and Zak Lovelace could well feature in his Championship matches between now and the end of the campaign and with injuries mounting up at The Den, those youngsters may come into the side sooner than expected.
The game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend is another crucial one for both sides, with Rovers looking to get their promotion bid back on track.
A win for Millwall though could well see Rowett take his side’s chance of promotion a bit more seriously.