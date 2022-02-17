Bradford City remain managerless after parting ways with Derek Adams earlier this week.

The Bantams find themselves in 12th place of the League Two table as it stands. The club’s decision to sack Adams split opinion among the Bradford City fans, with the club having performed relatively well this season.

Nevertheless, the club are on the lookout for a new manager who can take them up into League One and beyond.

The future could yet hold a lot of positivity for Bradford City, especially so with some exciting young players breaking through.

Here we look at three Bradford City youngsters to keep an eye on in 2022…

Kian Scales

Scales is a really exciting player. He’s another youngster who was promoted into the first-team last season, playing 20 times in the league and scoring one goal from midfield.

He’s only featured twice this season but remains a first-team player, and with Adams now out of the picture, he and a handful of other youngsters may well come into starting contention a bit more.

Reece Staunton

Staunton is another product of the Bantams’ youth academy. He made his league debut in the 2017/18 season and featured eight times in the league last time round.

His progression has seemingly been stunted by a lack of minuets this season. But at 20 years old he could be ready to make his breakthrough into the Bradford City side in 2022.

Finn Cousin-Dawson

The 20-year-old featured 23 times in the league last season and has nine League Two outings to his name this time round.

Compared to the last campaign, Cousin-Dawson has fallen down the pecking order. He’s been limited to very few minuets this time round but remains a player with bags of potential, and it might just take a manager with a touch more focus on youth to get the best out of him.