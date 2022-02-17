Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has said Kieran Sadlier was frustrated he couldn’t play regularly in his favoured position before his move to Bolton Wanderers.

During the January transfer window, Sadlier’s year-and-a-half-long stay with Rotherham United came to an end.

The Irishman made the switch to League One rivals Bolton Wanderers, joining on a permanent deal after an underwhelming first half of the season. Sadlier had been in and out of Warne’s side, struggling to nail down a place in the starting XI before moving on.

Now, Millers boss Warne has shed light on Sadlier’s departure to Bolton Wanderers.

In his column for the Rotherham Advertiser, the Rotherham United boss revealed that Sadlier was frustrated at not getting game-time in his favoured position while with the Millers. He stated that the former West Ham United youngster had made it clear he wasn’t keen on playing at wing-back, but he couldn’t make the starting spot as an attacking midfielder his own.

Here’s what Warne said:

“Some of his frustration while he was with us revolved around him not being played in his favoured positions.

“We signed Kieran to play on the wing but then we changed formation and played wing-backs rather than wingers. He made it clear he didn’t want to play as a wing-back; he didn’t see how that helped him.

“I couldn’t offer him much game-time as an attacking midfielder instead simply because he wasn’t better than the three lads already playing centrally.”

Looking ahead…

With Sadlier’s time with Rotherham United done and dusted and a new challenge awaiting with Bolton Wanderers, the 27-year-old will be determined to nail down a starting spot with Ian Evatt’s side.

Since joining the Trotters, Sadlier has made four appearances, making his first start for the club in their 3-1 midweek defeat to Burton Albion.

Next up for Sadlier and co is a home tie against relegation candidates AFC Wimbledon, so they will be keen to pick up all three points and return to winning ways in their bid to make a late push for the play-off spots.