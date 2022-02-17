Bristol City forward Nahki Wells has admitted he “contemplated” leaving Ashton Gate during the January transfer window amid interest from elsewhere.

The Bermudan international has been in and out of Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City side this season.

Wells has made 22 appearances in the Championship, with 17 of those coming off the bench. Across all competitions, he has featured 24 times, managing two goals and two assists in the process.

Amid his struggle for regular game time with the Robins, interest from elsewhere arose during the January window.

Swansea City, Cardiff City and clubs from the MLS have all been linked with Wells this year, and the striker has now admitted that he “contemplated” moving on in January.

As quoted by the Royal Gazette, Wells stated he weighed up a departure in both the summer and winter transfer windows, saying:

“Obviously it’s no hiding the fact there was transfer interest.

“Not only this window but the window before, which I contemplated going. Definitely this January as I wasn’t too focused about the window in September because I was still focused on implementing myself and doing what I had to do in the side and nothing came of it.

“The club turned down a bid for me and I was more than happy to stay so I got my head wrapped around that.

“Then obviously since then I haven’t played as much football as I would like, so I told my agent if there’s an opportunity for me to play football that suits myself and my career going forward then I’m all for it.”

Wells went on to confirm that Cardiff City were a “strong candidate” for his signature, but said he opted against a move because of finance and the rivalry between the Robins and the Bluebirds.

Moving forward…

This summer, Wells will be entering the final 12 months of his contract with Bristol City.

Given his lack of game time over the course of this campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Robins sanction a summer departure for Wells.

Bristol City have 14 games remaining in their Championship campaign, so it remains to be seen if Wells can stake a claim for a regular spot in Pearson’s side or if he remains on the periphery.