West Brom have confirmed the signing of 18-year-old defender Cianole Nguepissi on a deal lasting until next summer.

Nguepissi joins West Brom’s youth academy following a successful trial period with the Baggies.

He pens a deal until the summer of 2023 but the club have the option of extending his stay by a further year.

Nguepissi was with Birmingham City prior to his move to The Hawthorns. This season, he played a number of games for Birmingham City’s U18 side before being handed trial with Blues’ Midlands rivals.

The youngster featured in U23 fixtures against the likes of Southampton and Aston Villa, and Birmingham City too.

And speaking on the move, West Brom’s Development Phase Manager Richard Beale had this to say on Nguepissi:

“We’re really happy that we’ve been able to secure the services of Cianole.

“He’s a fantastic young player who’s athletic, uses the ball sensibly, has a really good attitude and is someone we feel has a lot of potential to become a better player here and, hopefully, get into the first team in the future.

“He’s played a few trial games for us and really impressed during those, so we’re excited to work with him and he’s already improved since he’s been with us and hopefully that’ll carry on during his time here.”

Young Baggies…

In recent years, West Brom have produced a lot of impressive young footballers but too often, they’re being snapped up by Premier League clubs.

Last summer, West Brom lost a number of their young talents, including Finn Azaz who moved to Aston Villa.

There’s also players like Quevin Castro and Reyes Cleary who are both yet to make their league debut for West Brom but have this season been linked with moves away.

Steve Bruce and Baggies fans will be hoping that Nguepissi is not only a talented young player, but that he’ll also remain with the club throughout his development years and eventually get his chance in the first-team.