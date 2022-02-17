Lincoln City currently sit in 17th place of the League One table after a difficult campaign so far.

After reaching the League One play-off final final last season, Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City are now fighting for their lives in the third tier.

They sit just five points above the drop zone and relegation into League Two could well beset the Imps.

But the club still has a lot to be excited about, with several impressive youngsters breaking through into the first-team of late.

Here we look at three Lincoln City youngsters to watch out for in 2022…

Jordan Wright

The goalkeeper signed from Nottingham Forest last month. He’s since been named on the bench with West Brom loanee Josh Griffiths keeping his starting spot, but it looks like Wright may well have been brought in as a potential no.1 next season.

Appleton has relied heavily on loans in the past few seasons but Wright could yet become a regular, and permanent feature in his starting XI.

Billy Brooks

The midfielder turned 18 this week. He made his first-tea debut for the Imps in the EFL Trophy earlier in the season and looks like he could have a bright future with the club.

If Lincoln can get their head above water in terms of their league position, then Brooks could well be handed some game time before the end of the season, potentially setting him up for an active 2022/23 season.

Sean Roughan

Another Irish youngster in the squad is Sean Roughan. The 18-year-old is currently out on loan with Irish outfit Drogheda United but the Imps certainly have high hopes for him.

The defender featured six times in League One last season and looks to be a real prospect. If he can get some game time under his belt with Drogheda then it could really put him in contention to be a part of Appleton’s plans next time round.