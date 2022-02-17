Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton has put pen to paper on his first professional deal at Ewood Park, it has been confirmed.

The 17-year-old midfielder has become a regular for Blackburn Rovers’ U18 side over the past year or so, notching up 19 appearances for the young Rovers. In the process, he has chipped in with one goal and two assists, mainly operating in the middle of the park.

Wharton’s strong performances have seen him make the step up to the U23s this season too, playing eight times for Mike Sheron’s side.

Now, Blackburn Rovers have rewarded Wharton’s development and progression with a new contract.

As announced on the club’s official website, the midfielder and younger brother of first-team star Scott Wharton has put pen to paper on his first professional deal with the Championship side. Wharton’s deal is an initial two-and-a-half-year contract, though Rovers hold the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months if they wish.

Looking ahead…

With his long-term future secured, Wharton will be looking to continue his development with Blackburn Rovers in a bid to catch Tony Mowbray’s side and break into the first-team picture.

A host of academy talents have made the step up to the senior team in recent years, with Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe and Wharton’s brother Scott among them.

Until then, Wharton will be keen to cement his place in Sheron’s U23s side, a path many Blackburn Rovers talents have followed successfully before coming into the senior side.