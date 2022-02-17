Bristol Rovers youngster Jed Ward has completed a loan move to non-league side Prescot Cables, it has been confirmed.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper has been in and around Joey Barton’s senior side this season, making three appearances in the EFL Trophy and being named on the Bristol Rovers bench for a number of League Two fixtures.

Ward kept a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over Cheltenham Town in the EFL Trophy, also starting in the defeats to Chelsea U23s and Exeter City.

His involvement in the first-team picture has been largely down to injuries and now, it has been confirmed that Ward has left the Memorial Stadium on a temporary basis.

As announced on the club’s official website, the ‘keeper has linked up with Northern Premier League side Prescot Cables.

The move marks his second loan spell of the season, having spent a short stint with Swindon Supermarine before being brought back to Bristol Rovers to provide cover and competition for Barton’s side.

In the meantime…

While Ward picks up experience away from Bristol Rovers on a one-month loan spell, Barton’s men will be keen to maintain their late push for a play-off spot.

The Gas have games in hand on the vast majority of teams around them and sit seven points away from 7th placed Newport County.

Last weekend’s draw against a charging Mansfield Town and a midweek win over fellow promotion contenders Sutton United show Bristol Rovers are more than capable of battling at the top of the division, so it will be hoped that they can pick up another three points against Stevenage this weekend.