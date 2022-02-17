Lincoln City travel to Fleetwood Town in League One this weekend, where the Imps will look to avenge a 1-0 defeat at home to Doncaster Rovers in midweek.

After a handful of wins through January, Michael Appleton’s Lincoln City have now won just one of their last five in the league.

They welcomed League One strugglers Doncaster Rovers in midweek. But the Imps would succumb to a disappointing 1-0 loss at the LNER Stadium, leaving them in 17th place of the table and now just five points above the drop zone.

Fleetwood Town sit two places below them in 19th. The game at Highbury Stadium this weekend is a huge one for both sides, and Appleton was full of praise for Town in his pre-match press conference today, saying:

“Fleetwood are a good side and have added to their squad well in January, we’ll also have to adapt to the conditions. We showed against Wycombe we can adapt when needed so we know we can do that we needed.”

A positive from the defeat v Doncaster was that Tom Hopper made his return. The attacker hadn’t featured since September owing to injury and Appleton is hoping to give him some more minutes between now and the end of the season.

“Getting Tom Hopper back was a big plus,” said the Imps boss. “He was delighted to get on the pitch and we’ll try and build his minutes up over the next few games so he is in a position to start games.”

Elsewhere, Appleton is hoping to have TJ Eyoma back and available for selection after he was left out of the side that faced Doncaster Rovers.

“The squad is looking a lot better now, and TJ could return after being kept out of the squad on Tuesday with injury,” Appleton said.

A huge game…

Fleetwood Town v Lincoln City has become a huge game at the lower end of the League One table. Both sides desperately need a win to ease their respective relegation fears, but with Lincoln now having Hopper and hopefully Eyoma back, an away win could well be in the offing.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.