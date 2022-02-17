Hull City swooped to sign Di’Shon Bernard on loan from Manchester United last summer.

Hull City brought in the youngster to boost their defensive options after their promotion from League One under former boss Grant McCann.

Bernard, 21, spent last season on loan in League Two with Salford City and is playing at Championship level for the first time.

He has made 25 appearances for the Tigers in all competitions so far this term.

Do Hull have an option to buy him?

Hull do not hold an option to buy Bernard on a permanent deal and he only joined on a season-long loan basis last July, as detailed on the club’s official website.

The Londoner is due to return to Old Trafford when his deal at the MKM Stadium expires this summer.

He penned a new long-term contract with Manchester United before he left for the Tigers and has committed his future to the Premier League giants until 2026, when he will be 25.

Has anything been said about his future?

Hull would like to sign Bernard for good, as reported by Hull Live. He has made a decent impression since making the switch to East Yorkshire and the Championship side see him as a useful long-term option for them.

His chances of ever breaking into United’s first-team are slim in the future so they would have a big decision to make if a bid was made for him.

The Tigers need to stay up first this season under Shota Arveladze and are 12 points above the relegation zone.