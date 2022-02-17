Rotherham United’s Ollie Rathbone says promotion would ‘mean a lot’ to him this season.

Rotherham United are currently top of League One and have their sights set on the Championship.

Rathbone, 25, joined the club last summer from Rochdale and has proven to be a useful player to have in the squad for the Millers.

He has made 35 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with a single goal and three assists.

‘Promotion would mean a lot to me’…

He has said, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“I don’t really look at the table. I didn’t do it at Rochdale and I don’t do it now. I just focus on the game coming up and trying to get a win. I’m just pleased that things have gone well since I joined.”

He added: “Promotion would mean a lot to me. I’ve worked really hard for the last ten years and I’ve always wanted to play at as high a level as I can. I’ve never played in the Championship but I hope to do so next year.”

Story so far

Rathbone started his career in the academy ranks at Manchester United. However, he was released by the Premier League giants back in 2016 and was subsequently snapped up by Rochdale.

He went on to become a key player for the North West club and played 183 times in all competitions before he was lured to South Yorkshire last August.

The Blackburn-born man has since provided useful competition and depth to Paul Warne’s midfield department alongside the likes of Dan Barlaser, Jamie Lindsay and Ben Wiles.

What next for Rotherham

Rotherham are back in action tomorrow at home to 2nd place Wigan Athletic in what is a huge game at the top of the third tier.

The Millers go into the game six points above Leam Richardson’s side but their opponents have a couple of games in hand on them.

Rathbone came off the bench last time out in the 2-0 win away at Sheffield Wednesday to help his side pick up an impressive three points.