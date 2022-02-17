Nottingham Forest have loaned Morgan Thomas-Sadler to Ilkeston Town, as announced by the non-league outfit.

Nottingham Forest have let the youngster head out the exit door to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Thomas-Sadler, 19, has linked up with the Northern Premier League Midlands division side on a deal until the end of the season.

He is in line to make his debut for his new club against Spalding United this weekend.

Nottingham Forest spell so far

Nottingham Forest swooped to sign the defender in February 2020 to boost their youth ranks.

The Welshman had previously spent time on the books at Bury and Wrexham before making the move to the City Ground at the age of 17.

He penned his first professional contract of his career with the Reds on a deal running until June 2022 meaning he is currently due to become a free agent this summer.

Nevertheless, the teenager has a good opportunity now to show what he can do with Ilkeston between now and the end of the campaign to earn himself an extension.

Thomas-Sadler is yet to make a senior appearance for Nottingham Forest so will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt over the next few months.

New temporary home

Ilkeston have had an impressive season so far and sit top of their league by a single point above Halesowen Town.

They are managed by former Peterborough United and Stoke City forward Martin Carruthers these days and are also the home to former Nottingham Forest midfielder James Reid.