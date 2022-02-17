Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says they are likely to be without Conor Washington, Chuks Aneke and Jayden Stockley again this weekend.

Charlton Athletic are back in action at home to Oxford United on Saturday.

They have lost their last two games against Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic and will be eager to bounce back against the U’s.

However, they will be up against it as they are missing some key attacking players.

‘Unlikely’…

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“It is unlikely we’ll have any of the lads who were missing from the game at Wigan back available.”

What injuries do they have?

Aneke and Washington are both out with muscle injuries that they picked up away at Bolton last week and it is yet to be known when they will be back fit at this point.

Stockley, on the other hand, has been sidelined for the past couple of months now with a back issue. He is the Addicks’ top scorer this term on 14 goals but hasn’t played since the game against Plymouth Argyle on 18th December.

Who played up front against Wigan?

Charlton started youngster Mason Burstow as a sole striker against Wigan last time out. The teenager was sold to Chelsea in the January transfer window but is back on loan with the London club on a deal until the end of the season.

Fellow teenager and academy graduate Daniel Kanu was on the bench at the DW Stadium and came on during the second-hand.

Those could are poised to play a part against Oxford now with Aneke, Washington and Stockley all still in the treatment room.