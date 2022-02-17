Bradford City are not pursuing a move for Seattle Sounders technical director Adam Owen, reports Simon Parker.

The Major League Soccer man’s name has cropped up as a potential candidate for the Bantams.

They are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Derek Adams last week after a poor run of form.

However, the League Two outfit are not after Owen at this moment in time, with the Telegraph and Argus reporter Parker tweeting:

Understand there's nothing in report claiming #bcafc want to speak to Seattle Sounders technical director Adam Owen … — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) February 17, 2022

Who is Owen?

Owen spent his playing career in Wales with the likes of Wrexham and Newtown before delving into the coaching world.

He held early roles with Celtic, Sheffield Wednesday, Rangers, Wales and Sheffield United before first moving abroad to join Servette as their assistant manager.

The 41-year-old spent three years in Switzerland before becoming the first-team manager of Polish side Lechia Gdansk for a year.

He has since worked in China with Hebei before heading over to America with Seattle.

Bradford situation

Bradford have a big decision to make as to who to appoint as their replacement for Adams and have placed Mark Trueman in caretaker charge until a permanent successor is found.

The Yorkshire outfit are currently 12th in the table and are eight points off the play-offs with 15 games left of the campaign to play.

They are back in action this weekend away at Oldham Athletic and take on a Latics side who are unbeaten in their past four games since John Sheridan returned to the club.

Bradford lost 1-0 at home to Exeter City last time out.