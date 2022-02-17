QPR remain in top-six contention, despite a dip in form of late.

Mark Warburton’s QPR side lost 2-0 away at Millwall in midweek after losing 1-0 away at bottom club Barnsley last weekend.

The R’s remain in 4th place of the table, but the top two spots seem to be drifting away from them with Bournemouth now six points ahead and with a game in hand.

Promotion or not, the summer transfer window coming up will be another huge one for the R’s who could either be readying for a top flight battle, or gearing up for promotion once again.

Here we look ahead to the R’s summer transfer window…

Will they revisit any transfer targets?

The left-back position has been a problematic one since Warburton took over in 2019. Lee Wallace is out of contract in the summer and sidelined once again, with Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum closing in on a return to action after his injury lay-off.

With Wallace and McCallum set to depart the club in the summer, Warburton will be without a recognised left-back. One left-back he tried to sign this season though was Fortuna Sittard’s George Cox.

The Englishman has had another impressive season in the Netherlands, scoring twice and assisting as many in his 19 Eredivisie appearances.

A return for him could be logical, and so too could some other defensive additions. As well as Wallace, Yoann Barbet and Moses Odubajo both see their deals expire in the summer.

One defender linked with the R’s this season, who is also out of contract in the summer, is Hearts’ John Souttar. A move for him too could make sense from a QPR perspective, though there’s a handful of Championship sides looking into a deal for the Scot.

Where do QPR need to strengthen?

There’s definitely a few areas where QPR need to strengthen in the summer. Be them a Premier League or Championship side, the club has lacked an out and out goalscorer this season.

Lyndon Dykes, Charlie Austin and Andre Gray are three proven Championship strikers but between them, they have just 17 league goals this season.

The likes of Chris Willock and Ilias Chair have chipped in with a handful of goals each but if QPR are to really push for promotion this season, they need one of Dykes, Austin or Gray to step up.

Elsewhere across the pitch, names like Stefan Johansen haven’t been so impressive this season. QPR have some fine attacking players in their ranks but at times they’ve missed that link-up play that Johansen offered last season, and so a box-to-box midfielder could be a good addition in the summer too.

All in all though, QPR are in a very good place. There remains 15 games of the season to achieve promotion and so R’s fans should stress just yet – their side are next in action against Hull City this weekend.