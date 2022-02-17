Millwall boss Gary Rowett isn’t focusing on mounting a top six charge at the moment, and is instead wanting to enjoying the remainder of this season.

Rowett is in his third season as Millwall manager. For most, he’s done a fine job. He’s worked with very little resources and has achieved comfortable finishes in the Championship in his previous two semesters, having helped bring through some younger players too.

His side claimed an impressive 2-0 win over QPR in midweek. Back-to-back wins for the Lions has lifted them up into 14th place of the table and now just six points outside the top-six.

But when asked if he’s looking ahead to the play-off places this season, Rowett told News At Den:

“I’ll be really honest, I just want to enjoy the last bit of the season and see where it takes us.

“Get a little bit more consistency in our game, give people like Tyler Burey [a chance], young Zak [Lovelace] was again on the bench. If I had had an opportunity to get him on I probably would have done. If we hadn’t had injuries. That’s really key for us.

“At this stage of the season to be 23 points away from the bottom three is also a massive achievement by the players.

“Those six points depend on whether we can get that consistency in the team.”

Rowett is of course playing it safe when talking about Millwall’s promotion hopes. They have some tough fixtures coming up against Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United, but with some winnable ones in their against Derby County and Reading.

A top-six charge certainly cannot be ruled out, but the same could be said of seven teams already standing between Millwall and the play-off places.

Looking ahead…

At this stage of the season, many clubs will already be looking ahead to next season. For Millwall, they’ve been rebuilding the side since Rowett took over and in what will be his fourth year at The Den, some fans may be expecting no less than a play-off finish after that amount of time.

But it’s definitely a long-term thing that Rowett and Millwall are plotting, and so it may be another season of just progression.