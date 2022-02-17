Former QPR favourite Ebere Eze is being linked with a surprise £45million move from Crystal Palace to Newcastle United.

Eze, 23, is one of the Premier League’s most inspiring stories. The Englishman was rejected by a handful of Premier League and Championship clubs as a youngster before getting his chance at QPR.

The R’s brought him in and eventually brought him into their first-team, and Eze wouldn’t let them down.

He became an instant favourite among fans for his daring performances, with the 2019/20 season being his breakthrough year at the club.

Eze scored 14 goals and assisted eight that season, earning himself a reported £20million move to Crystal Palace ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

And of course, Eze would take to the Premier League like a duck to water, scoring four and assisting six in his debut season before picking up a horror Achilles injury.

He made a speedy recovery and has now featured five times in the league this season, but The Sun are now reporting that the newly-rich Newcastle United are weighing up a £45million summer swoop for the attacking midfielder.

The report says that Newcastle offered Palace £5million to take Eze on loan last month, with a view to a £35million permanent transfer.

So do QPR have a sell-on clause?

Yes – Sky Sports revealed at the time of his move to Crystal Palace that QPR do indeed have a sell-on clause.

The Londoners are entitled to 20% of any future sale, so should Palace sell Eze to Newcastle United for £45million then the R’s would be in line for a £9million windfall.

Once again, it’s great business from QPR who have become a really financially sustainable club in recent years, and this potential £9million windfall in the summer could give them some summer funding ahead of what could potentially be a Premier League season.