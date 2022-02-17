Pete O’Rourke has tipped Newcastle United to move for Bournemouth’s Lloyd Kelly should the Cherries not earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

Kelly, 23, has been linked with Newcastle United throughout the season.

The centre-back has thoroughly impressed in his 25 league appearances so far this season, with the Cherries skipper having taken his game to the next level since Scott Parker’s summer arrival at the club.

Bournemouth have started to reassert themselves as automatic promotion favourites with three-straight wins to take them four points clear of Blackburn Rovers in 3rd, with Bournemouth having two games in hand as well.

But should Parker not earn a second Championship promotion as manager this season, then Eddie Howe could raid his former team for Kelly.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke said of Newcastle’s interest in Kelly:

“If Bournemouth don’t go up, I think Newcastle will revisit that one in the summer and they might even revisit it if Bournemouth do go up.”

Football Insider reporter soon after the closure of the January transfer window that Newcastle were ‘laying the groundwork’ for the potential signing.

Silly money…

Amid links to Newcastle United earlier in the campaign, as well as reports suggesting that both Liverpool and West Ham were sniffing around Kelly, BBC reporter Kris Temple revealed that it would take ‘silly money’ for Bournemouth to part ways with Kelly.

But that was under threat of losing Kelly midway through the season. If they don’t earn promotion this season then they may not have such a strong bargaining hand, and if they do earn promotion then they might still lose Kelly, but the Cherries could perhaps up his transfer fee given the fact that he’d be a Premier League player.

Either way, it looks like Bournemouth will have a real issue on their hand come the summer. Kelly is a fine player and it’s understandable why Newcastle are so keen, but it could yet cost them a pretty penny.