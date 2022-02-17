Wigan Athletic made a late move for Luton Town’s Glen Rea in the January transfer window.

Wigan Athletic brought him to the DW Stadium on a temporary basis to add some more experience into their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Rea, 27, is a useful player for Leam Richardson to have at his disposal as he can play in either midfield or defence.

He also knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship having helped the Hatters go up back in 2019.

Do Wigan have an option to buy?

Wigan do not hold an option to buy him on a permanent basis this summer and he just joined on a loan deal until the end of the season last month, as detailed on their official club website.

Rea has since played once for his new club and will be eyeing more game time between now and the end of the campaign.

He is due to return to Kenilworth Road when his deal with the Latics expires and he penned a ‘long-term’ contract with Nathan Jones’ side last year, although the date/year of expiration hasn’t been disclosed.

Has anything been said about his future?

Nothing has been said in terms of Wigan trying to lure him to the North West for good at this stage and more is likely to come to light as we edge closer to the season’s end.

Rea has been a great servant to Luton over the past seven years and has helped them rise from League Two to the Championship.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order with the Hatters now, hence why he was allowed to head out the exit door, and his long-term future hangs in the balance now.

His temporary switch to Wigan is an opportunity to put himself in the shop window for a potential summer move, whether that be to the Latics or another club maybe.