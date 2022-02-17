Charlton Athletic swooped sign Juan Castillo on loan from Chelsea in the January transfer window.

Charlton Athletic brought the left wing-back in on a temporary basis to add some more competition and depth to their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season.

Castillo, 22, was on loan at Birmingham City earlier in this campaign but struggled to make an impact with the Championship outfit, playing just five times in all competitions.

However, his parent club let him switch clubs this winter and he will be hoping for more opportunities in League One now.

Do Charlton hold an option to buy?

Charlton do not hold an option to buy Castillo on a permanent basis this summer and he just joined on a season-long loan deal last month, as detailed on their official club website.

He has so far made a couple of appearances for Johnnie Jackson’s side and faces a battle to get in ahead of Ben Purrington in his position.

The former Holland youth international is due to return to Stamford Bridge when his Addicks’ spell expires and his parent club have a decision to make on his future.

Castillo penned a new one-year contract with Chelsea before heading out the exit door to The Valley. However, his chances of breaking into their first-team are slim next term.

Has anything been said about his future?

Nothing has been said by anyone at Charlton regarding a potential permanent move for him. You get the impression he needs to prove himself first before any decision like that is made.

Speaking back in January, Jackson said: “I like the fact that he is young and hungry. He will want to come here and really make his mark, having that youthful enthusiasm and energy is definitely something we need. Chelsea speak highly of him and we are really pleased to have him.”

He has also been loaned out to the likes of AZ Alkmaar, Jong Ajax and ADO Den Haag in the past and could do with putting down some roots somewhere as opposed to gong out on loan every season.