Portsmouth’s chief executive Andy Cullen says they are in ongoing talks over Marcus Harness’ future at the club.

Portsmouth are keeping an eye on players who are out of contract soon.

Harness, 25, sees his current deal expire at the end of the season although his side do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

The winger has been a key player for Pompey over the past three seasons.

‘Regularly’…

Cullen has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by The News:

“We speak to Marcus Harness’ agent regularly and there’s an option on him. There’s always discussions to be had with an agent because you look at each situation on its merits.”

Portsmouth spell to date

Portsmouth signed the attacker in 2019 from Burton Albion and he has since scored 29 goals in 121 games in all competitions for the Fratton Park club.

His impressive performances have seen him linked with a move away from the League One side over recent times. Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers are said to be admirers of him, as reported this winter in a report by Lancashire Live.

Danny Cowley managed to keep hold of him in the January transfer window but his long-term future continues to be up in the air.

What next?

Harness’ immediate focus will be on helping Portsmouth get into the play-offs this term as talks go on behind the scenes about his situation.

They are currently 11th in the table and are nine points away from the top six with 16 games left of the campaign to play.

Next up for Pompey is a trip to bottom of the league Crewe Alexandra this weekend as they look to build on their 4-0 win over Doncaster Rovers last time out.