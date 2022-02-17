West Brom striker Andy Carroll provides insight into Steve Bruce’s training methods
West Brom striker Andy Carroll says Steve Bruce’s training methods are “sharp and intense” after his recent arrival.
West Brom have turned to the former Hull City and Newcastle United boss as they eye a late push for promotion.
Bruce, 61, lost his first game in charge of the Baggies 2-0 away at Sheffield United but picked up a point last time out against Blackburn Rovers.
He has brought in a different training style to his predecessor Valerien Ismael as he looks to spark an upturn in form.
‘Lads are really enjoying it’…
Carroll has said, as per a report by the Express & Star:
“The training he (Bruce) puts on is sharp and intense and the lads are really enjoying it. There is a lot of small-sided games which the gaffer likes to do to allow competition among the lads.
“I’ve had managers in the past who haven’t liked playing five-v-five or six-v-six games. But the gaffer likes it and the boys do to. The day before a game, the worst player in those games has to bring the shower gels in. Thankfully, I haven’t been on the losing team yet.
“But Granty has been a few times so hopefully he’ll bring some decent Molton Browns (shower gel) in for everyone.”
West Brom spell so far for Carroll
West Brom swooped to sign Carroll in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth to their ranks up top.
The England international spent the first-half of this season with Reading and scored twice in eight games for the Royals.
He is still waiting on his first goal for the Baggies and the ex-Newcastle and Liverpool forward has started both games under his new manager Bruce.
What next?
The Baggies are back in action this weekend away at Luton Town before another trip on the road at Middlesbrough next Tuesday.
They are currently 9th in the Championship table and are three points off the Play-Offs with 15 games left of the season to play.
Bruce knows what it takes to get promoted to the Premier League having done it twice with both Birmingham City and Hull in the past but has his work cut out at West Brom if he is to do it again.