West Brom striker Andy Carroll says Steve Bruce’s training methods are “sharp and intense” after his recent arrival.

West Brom have turned to the former Hull City and Newcastle United boss as they eye a late push for promotion.

Bruce, 61, lost his first game in charge of the Baggies 2-0 away at Sheffield United but picked up a point last time out against Blackburn Rovers.

He has brought in a different training style to his predecessor Valerien Ismael as he looks to spark an upturn in form.

‘Lads are really enjoying it’…

Carroll has said, as per a report by the Express & Star:

“The training he (Bruce) puts on is sharp and intense and the lads are really enjoying it. There is a lot of small-sided games which the gaffer likes to do to allow competition among the lads.

“I’ve had managers in the past who haven’t liked playing five-v-five or six-v-six games. But the gaffer likes it and the boys do to. The day before a game, the worst player in those games has to bring the shower gels in. Thankfully, I haven’t been on the losing team yet.

“But Granty has been a few times so hopefully he’ll bring some decent Molton Browns (shower gel) in for everyone.”