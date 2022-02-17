Oldham Athletic defender Will Sutton has extended his loan spell at Farsley Celtic, as announced by their official club website.

Oldham Athletic have let the youngster remain with the non-league side for a further month.

Sutton, 19, is getting valuable first-team experience under his belt in the National League North.

The centre-back joined the West Yorkshire outfit in the January transfer window and has since made eight league appearances.

Oldham spell so far

Sutton has risen up through the academy at Oldham and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He has made two senior appearances for the League Two side so far in his career and was handed a contract extension last summer alongside current first-team regular Junior Luamba.

The teenager was given the green light to head out the exit door earlier this season and had an impressive spell at Witton Albion.

He became a key player for the Northern Premier League outfit in the first-half of this campaign before heading back to Boundary Park last month.

Farsley then came calling this winter and he is currently looking to help Russ Wilcox’s side stay up.

What next?

Sutton is due to return to his parent club in four weeks’ time now but time will tell whether he will stay until the end of the campaign at Farsley.

Oldham are fighting for their lives in the Football League and he could be a useful player for John Sheridan’s side next term regardless of what league they are in.