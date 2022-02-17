Bournemouth youngster Jack Wadham has joined Dorchester Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Bournemouth have let the midfielder head out the exit door to join the non-league side.

Wadham, 18, has been loaned out for the first time in his career.

The teenager can also operate in defence if needed and will be looking to get plenty of game time under his belt at his new temporary home.

Bournemouth spell to date

Wadham played for Weymouth Cougars before being snapped up by Bournemouth at the age of 10.

He has since risen up through the academy of the Dorset club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

The Germany-born man captained the Under-18s last season before being promoted into the Under-21s squad for this campaign.

He is currently still under a scholarship contract so will be eyeing a professional deal in the near future.

New challenge

Dorchester play their football in the Southern Premier League Division South and are currently the home to former Football League midfielder Tom Soares.

Their latest acquisition is in contention to make his debut this weekend as they take on table toppers Farnborough.

Other Cherries youngsters out on loan

Bournemouth have a few players out on loan right now such as Zeno Ibsen Rossi at Dundee, Christian Saydee at Burton Albion, Sam Sherring at Cambridge United and Ryan Glover at Aldershot Town and have some decisions to make when they all return to the club this summer.