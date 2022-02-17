Barnsley youngster Jack Aitchison says he is eyeing a first-team role at Oakwell next season.

The attacker has spent this season out on loan in League Two at Forest Green Rovers to get some experience under his belt.

Aitchison, 21, has enjoyed plenty of game time with the Gloucestershire outfit and has helped them rise to the top of the fourth tier.

He has made 37 appearances for Rob Edwards’ side in all competitions to date and has chipped in with six goals and five assists.

‘Play a part’…

The forward has said, as per the Tykes’ official club website:

“Being young still, it’s very good (loan at Forest Green) and it will stand me in good stead for coming back to Barnsley. I’m always learning and improving, and I feel like I’ve done a lot of that since coming here. Hopefully, next season I can come in and play a part and hopefully be trusted.”

Barnsley spell to date

Barnsley signed him in 2020 on a free transfer but he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Yorkshire club.

They loaned him out to Stevenage last term to get some game time and he fired six goals in 30 games for them altogether before Forest Green came calling.

Prior to his move to the Tykes, he rose up through the youth ranks at Celtic and went on to make three first-team appearances for the Scottish Premiership giants.

The Hoops also loaned him out to Dumbarton, Alloa Athletic and Forest Green before he left the club on a permanent basis.

What next?

Aitchison is due to return to his parent club at the end of this campaign but his sole focus now will be on clinching the League Two title.

Barnsley are battling against relegation but the return of the Scotland youth international will be a boost for them going into next term regardless of what league they may find themselves in.