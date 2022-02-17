Rotherham United’s Shane Ferguson says they have “lots of confidence” going into their game against Wigan Athletic.

Rotherham United are back in action on Friday as they welcome the 2nd place Latics to the ASSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers go into the game six points above Leam Richardson’s side in the League One table.

However, the visitors have two games in hand on the Yorkshire outfit.

‘Lots of confidence’…

Ferguson has said, as per the club’s official website:

“The boys are all looking forward to it. The game against Wigan is another massive one. It’s sold out already and it will be a good game between two really good sides in a good atmosphere. We know the outcome of this game won’t make or break our season, but we’ve got a lot of confidence at the minute.”

“We have to keep this good form that we’re in at the minute.”

Story so far for Ferguson at Rotherham

Rotherham swooped to sign the left winger on a free transfer last summer after he left Championship side Millwall.

Ferguson, 29, has slotted in nicely into their side this season and has enjoyed plenty of game time, making 29 appearances in all competitions to date and chipping in with one goal and four assists.

Prior to his move to Paul Warne’s side, the Northern Ireland international has also had spells at Newcastle United, Birmingham City and Rangers in the past.

Huge game

Rotherham are under no illusions how big of a game it is for them tomorrow night as they look to maintain the gap between them and Wigan.

The most important thing for the Millers at the moment is the fact they are 11 points above 3rd place MK Dons at this moment in time and are well on track to secure a return to the Championship.

Their players will want the title though and beating the ‘Tics would certainly be a huge step towards that.