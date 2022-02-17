Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says he thinks his side would be in prime position to sign Marlon Fossey permanently if he decided to leave Fulham this summer.

Bolton Wanderers swooped to sign the defender on loan in the January transfer window.

Fossey, 23, has since been a hit for the League One side and has helped their impressive run of form.

The former USA youth international has made 10 appearances for the Trotters and has chipped in with a single goal.

‘Prime position’…

Asked about the chances of signing him for good, Evatt has said, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News:

“What their plans are with him I don’t really know at this stage but we have put our hat into the ring, so to speak, and hopefully he will choose us. We think we are in prime position because he is in our building right here, right now.

“Right now we have to make sure he understands how important he is to us and how appreciated he is by the club. Hopefully he will enjoy it that much that he wants to stay.”

Fulham situation

Fossey still has another year left on his contract with Fulham but struggles for senior game time with the London club.

They are on course to secure promotion to the Premier League this term under Marco Silva so his chances of breaking into their first-team will be even more deprived next season in the top flight.

Career so far

The full-back was born in California but moved to England at the age of 11. He linked up with Fulham in 2009 and has since risen up through the academy at Craven Cottage.

He has never made a first-team appearance though and has only been used in their youth sides so far in his career.

Fossey had a loan spell in League One at Shrewsbury Town during the last campaign to get some experience under his belt and played nine times in all competitions.