Tottenham Hotspur are lining up a summer move for Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips, according to a report by the Express.

Tottenham Hotspur had two bids rejected for the youngster before the start of this season but are poised to reignite their pursuit of him.

Phillips, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is a wanted man in the Premier League.

Football Insider claim that Chelsea, Manchester United and Everton are also interested in a potential move.

Bright future

Phillips has risen up through the academy at Blackburn after they snapped him up from non-league side Curzon Ashton.

He has been a regular for the Lancashire side at various youth levels over the past few years and has mainly been playing for their Under-18s over recent times.

The centre-back has trained with Rovers’ first-team on a few occasions this season and was on the bench against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup earlier this term.

He still has 18 months left on his contract at Ewood Park but his side face a big battle to keep hold of him with Spurs keeping tabs on him again.

The Express say the London giants had bids of up to £5 million rebuffed for him last summer but they aren’t giving up their pursuit of him just yet.

Blackburn situation

Blackburn are eyeing promotion to the Premier League in this campaign and drew 0-0 away at West Bromwich Albion last time out.

They are currently 3rd in the table and are four points off the top two.