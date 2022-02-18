AFC Wimbledon have struggled to 20th place in League One table but boast one of the youngest squads in the Football League.

Dons’ Head Coach Mark Robinson has put a real emphasis on young players in his first season in charge. Eight of the Dons first-team squad have come through the academy. With 11 young professionals out on loan, Robinson is now preparing for the next influx.

The emergence of Ayoub Assal, Jack Rudoni and Nik Tzanev in the last 12 months shows why AFC Wimbledon’s academy is considered one of the best in League One, but who will be the next star to step out at Plough Lane?

Here we look at 3 AFC Wimbledon youngsters to look out for in 2022…

Dylan Adjei-Hersey

The 19-year-old tricky winger signed his first professional contract in July 2021 and has spent the year on loan at Merstham FC.

Adjei-Hersey has been lethal from the right-hand-side, scoring six times and registering five Man of the Match awards so far this season. His pace along with his skilled footwork make him a very exciting prospect who will want to fight for a shirt next season.

Jack Currie

Young left-back Currie signed his Dons contract in September 2020 and has since made his debut with an appearance in the EFL Trophy, where he impressed out of position.

Currie has been described as an “effective modern-day full-back”. Spending the season on loan at Eastbourne Borough will only add to his game as he looks to compete for a shirt come July.

Alfie Bendle

The 17-year-old midfield sensation Bendle signed with the Dons in January earlier this year.

After spending time in Brighton and Hove Albion’s academy, the midfielder made the move to Plough Lane. Playing both as a number ten and in the deeper midfield role, his range of passing at such a young age is very impressive. With a season at Corinthian Casuals under his belt where he has already netted six times, Bendle will certainly one to keep an eye on this year.