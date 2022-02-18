Bolton Wanderers unbeaten run came to an end last Tuesday at Burton Albion suffering a 3-1 defeat.

Bolton Wanderers currently occupy 10th place in League One and have adapted well to the step up a division this term.

The club will look to continue their excellent recruitment strategy this summer which means some could leave the club too.

Here is a look at three players who could be sold or loaned out at the end of the season…

Ronan Darcy

Darcy has played 35 times in his Bolton career but has struggled for game time recently resulting in him going out on loan to Norwegian side Sogndal for the first half of this season before switching to Scottish side Queens Park in January.

He only has a year left on his contract when he is due to return this summer.

Joel Dixon

Dixon lost his place in the starting XI because of the defeat to Hartlepool United in the Papa John’s Trophy and has now been replaced between the sticks by impressive Manchester City loanee James Trafford.

Elias Kachunga

This may be a shock to the Trotters’ fans but with the change in formation and the new January recruits there is not much room for Kachunga if he wants first-team football.

This summer both the club and player could feel that a sale of the former Huddersfield Town man would benefit all parties involved to help free up funds and give him an opportunity to get more chances of regular game time elsewhere.