Sheffield Wednesday currently sit in 8th place of the League One table, with 15 games of the season left to haul themselves into the top six.

Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday have been in fine form recently. The Owls won their previous four League One fixtures before defeat at home to Rotherham United last time out, with just a point standing between Wednesday and 6th place Plymouth Argyle.

With promotion looking a possibility for Sheffield Wednesday, we look at the club’s injury list in full ahead of the season finale…

The fitness of Josh Windass has been an issue all season. After a fine pre-season he’d eventually miss the first several weeks of the season through injury, before returning to score four in seven league outings, only to pick up another injury.

But this week, Moore has revealed that Windass’ injury isn’t as serious as first thought, and that the striker could return next month.

The Owls have a number of injuries in the attacking department, Joining Windass on the sidelines is Lee Gregory who’s missed the last few fixtures with a foot injury, but could return to face Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Tyreece John-Jules faces several weeks out with a quad injury sustained last month, and so too is Mide Shodipo who has a hamstring injury.

Elsewhere, Moore has recently told Examiner Live that Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley could all return within the next couple of weeks, saying previously:

“Lewis Gibson, Dominic Iorfa and Chey Dunkley are all making great progress. We don’t quite have Chey back with us yet. He is doing individual work.

“Dominic Iorfa and Lewis Gibson are back in the training ground. They are back in and involved in the squad again. We are looking at increasing their volume and to give them some in-house games to aid their recovery.

“The three of them are making good progress – Chey is probably a little bit behind them but is not too far.”

Making up what is a hefty injury list at Hillsborough are the likes of Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Dennis Adenira.

Adeniran (hamstring) is out for the season, Dele-Bashiru (ankle) could potentially return next month and so too may Dean (calf) who arrived on loan from Birmingham City last month.

Despite having so many injury problems at the moment, Moore still has a big squad at Sheffield Wednesday, and enough players to cover in several positions. If the likes of Windass and Dean can return soon then it should really bolster the Owls’ promotion credentials.