Plymouth Argyle currently sit in 6th place of the League One table, after an impressive season so far.

Steve Schumacher’s side have won their last three in League One to move up into promotion contention.

The Green Army currently occupy the last play-off spot in League One and sit just nine points behind Wigan Athletic in 2nd.

With promotion very much on the cards. we take a look at Plymouth Argyle’s current injury list ahead of the season run-in…

The most recent and probably most pressing injury concern for Plymouth Argyle at the moment is that of Dan Scarr.

The defender is set to miss a ‘significant part of the rest of the season’ after suffering a torn hamstring earlier in the month, and his absence will prove a huge blow for Schumacher and for Scarr’s Plymouth Argyle teammates.

Elsewhere, Plymouth have a couple of long-term injuries to Brendan Galloway (knee) and George Cooper (knee) – Galloway isn’t expected to be back in action until the pre-season but recently received an extended contract, whilst Cooper has also been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Lastly, January signing Steven Sessegnon is said to be closing in on making his debut for Plymouth. The man on loan from Fulham is set to be included in Plymouth’s matchday squads for the upcoming games at Gillingham and Cambridge United.

Whilst Plymouth have some pressing injury concerns, Schumacher still have the vast majority of his key players intact ahead of what promises to be an enthralling end to the League One season, with plenty of teams in the race for promotion.

Plymouth Argyle are next in action at Gillingham later this week.