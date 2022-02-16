Bolton Wanderers’ fine run of form came to an abrupt end last night, after a 3-1 loss away at Burton Albion in League One.

Ian Evatt’s Bolton Wanderers had been storming up the League One rankings in recent weeks. After a positive January transfer window the club went seven league fixtures unbeaten, winning six of those to climb up into top-six contention.

But defeat at the Pirelli Stadium last night sees the Trotters remain in 10th, with eight points still separating them from 6th place Plymouth Argyle.

With promotion still very much on the cards, we review Bolton Wanderers’ current injury list ahead of the business end of the season…

A big miss for Bolton last night was Kieran Lee. The midfielder has been a standout performer with five goals and five assists from midfield this season, but the 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a heel injury.

Reports earlier today revealed that Bolton will find out whether or not Lee needs surgery on his heel this week.

Elias Kachunga meanwhile was ruled out for up to three months with a torn thigh muscle last month, and he too was absent from last night’s squad to face Burton but has recently returned to full training.

As per a report from Manchester Evening News last week, Andre Tutte is still recovering from a calf injury, and remains a long-term absentee for the Trotters, with Lloyd Isgrove away on holiday as he rests up following a torn hamstring and Josh Sheehan also having some time off after suffering an ACL injury in November last year.

For Bolton then, they have some key injuries at the moment, and some long-term ones too. But Evatt has a big squad at his disposal and a handful of keen January signings looks to have set his side up to challenge for a top-six spot in the second half of this season.