Hull City currently sit in 20th position in the Championship table and are 12 points above the relegation zone.

Hull City’s new boss Shota Arveladze will be hoping to improve the teams league position next season, assuming he can keep them up.

Player development and bleeding new talent into the squad may be something he is thinking about next term.

The Tigers certainly have plenty of potential amongst their youth players and here are three we think may make a breakthrough in 2022:

Will Jarvis

The exciting young striker has been making a name for himself in the Under-23s over the past couple of years and signed a professional contract back in March 2021.

Jarvis has played 17 minutes for the first-team in the Championship this season and has also featured in the Carabao Cup.

To help develop him further, he is currently on loan with National League North outfit York City to get some game time under his belt.

Andy Smith

Smith is a former captain of the Under-18s at Hull City and is highly-rated by the Yorkshire outfit.

He spent the first-half of this season on loan at Salford City in League Two before switching to the National League in the January transfer window to join Grimsby Town.

Jevon Mills

At just 18-years-old, Mills has a bright future ahead of him.

The centre-back made a brief appearance for the Hull earlier this term in their 1-0 away win at Cardiff City and is now on loan at Scottish side Falkirk until the end of the campaign to get some more experience.