The 2021/22 season has very much been the start of a major rebuild for the Bluebirds.

With a lot of key components of the squad last season, Cardiff City have had to transition from experienced Championship names to unproven youngsters.

The appointment of former Under 23s manager Steve Morison as first-team manager has seen the use of youth rise considerably. Morison is willing to give young players first-team experience and his abundance of football knowledge with have helped many with their progression.

Here we look at three Cardiff City youngsters to look out for in 2022…

Rubin Colwill

The Welsh international made his first-team debut in the 2020/21 season under Mick McCarthy’s tenure. He immediately caught the eye with his powerful runs forward, his control on the ball and hardworking efforts that have been missing from Cardiff City’s attacks in recent times.

Since then, he scored a brace against Nottingham Forest which saw City come from 1-0 down to win the game and even grabbed a goal against Premier League giants Liverpool in the FA Cup. Overall, Colwill has made 23 appearances in the Championship this season and has grabbed four goals in the process.

His strong run of form has led to him being called up by the Wales squad and was part of the team that got to the last 16 in last years Euros. At the age of 19, Colwill is already a fan favourite amongst Cardiff fans.

Isaak Davies

The Aberdare-born winger has drawn comparisons to City legend Craig Bellamy due to his unbelievable pace and skill. He even wears Bellamy’s iconic number 39. Davies has been a breakthrough talent this season and continues to improve on a regular basis.

After being hauled off during a loss to Bournemouth and criticism from Morison, Davies came back fighting grabbing his first goal for the club against Preston in the FA Cup not long after. Since then, Davies has scored one goal in the Championship but has also gained two assists.

Joel Bagan

The full-back has really come into his own in the past few games after spending a lengthy time out with injury. Bagan had already shown glimpses of solid defending and an aptitude for going forward, but this has paid off recently when he scored his first professional goal in a 2-1 loss to Millwall and the opening goal in Cardiff’s 2-1 win against Coventry.

With some doubts over his experience at the start of the season, Bagan has proven many wrong with his desire and determination and the two goals will have helped to improve his confidence.