Nottingham Forest defender Steve Cook has previewed his return to Bournemouth in the Championship this Friday.

Nottingham Forest travel down to the south coast to face Bournemouth in the Championship on Friday evening.

It’s a huge game near the top of the Championship table with Bournemouth looking to cement their place in top two, and Forest looking to break into the top six.

But for Forest defender Cook, it will be a return to the club where he spent more than 10 years.

The 30-year-old helped the club earn promotion from League Two to the Premier League during his time there, captaining the club on many occasions as he racked up nearly 400 appearances for the club.

But he fell out of favour under Scott Parker this season. Cook then joined Nottingham Forest where he’s since featured six times in the Championship, becoming an instant favourite among Reds fans.

And speaking to Bournemouth Daily Echo ahead of Friday’s game, Cook said:

“I asked my kids if they want to go and they don’t! I think they are more worried or nervous about it than myself.

“They’ve only ever known Bournemouth. They were born in the area and they loved watching myself play for Bournemouth.

“It’s a strange one for them. They are only young but they do get it. They felt all the emotions I felt I think and probably more when I was coming up to leaving the club.”

Cook managed only three Championship appearances under Parker in the first half of this season. The likes of Lloyd Kelly and Gary Cahill were preferred in the middle of defence and so the club sanctioned Cook’s exit.

He was close to joining QPR before option for a move to the City Ground. In six league outings under Steve Cooper, he’s shown why the club have brought him in with some commanding performances alongside formidable names in Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna.

“I am really excited because I spent a lot of my career down at Bournemouth,” Cook continued. “I am excited to come back and play against Bournemouth for the first time.

“I don’t know how I am going to feel on the day but at the moment, it is just excitement.

“To be honest, I am loving playing football regularly again. Every game I am coming up to, I’m really looking forward to and am excited.

“I have got to try to approach it as a normal match as much as possible for myself – it’s a big game for our team because we can potentially get back into the play-offs by winning on Friday night.”

The game itself promises to be an entertaining one. Both are in fine form with the Cherries having won their last three to get their promotion bid back on track, whilst Cooper’s Forest have lost just one of their last eight in all competitions, winning six of those.

The game on Friday night kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.