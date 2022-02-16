Birmingham City claimed an impressive 3-0 win over Luton Town last time out, giving them a 16-point gap to the drop zone.

Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City have endured another poor season in the Championship. They currently sit in 18th place of the table and have won just one of their last five in the league, with 14 Championship fixtures of their season remaining.

Relegation seems to be out of the picture and so Bowyer will be hoping that his side can find some form between now and the end of the campaign to see them into the 2022/23 season in a positive vein.

But with a number of injuries, that might be difficult. Here we summarise Birmingham City’s current injury list in full…

Blues were dealt a cruel injury blow earlier in the season when on loan Manchester United man Tahith Chong picked up a groin injury.

The Dutchman underwent surgery but looks like he could return for Birmingham City before the end of the season, after the club revealed he was back in training at Wast Hills.

Elsewhere, another on loan man in Taylor Richards is also sidelined. The Brighton youngster joined Blues on loan last month but is yet to feature owing to an ankle injury, and his return date is not yet known.

Summer signing Troy Deeney is currently out with a thigh injury. The striker though is back in training and could soon return for Blues.

In defence, Bowyer is currently without Marc Roberts and George Friend. Bowyer revealed previously that Roberts’ hamstring injury doesn’t look great but the Blues boss was set to assess Roberts’ fitness ahead of the Luton game, which he eventually missed, suggesting that he’s close to a return.

Friend meanwhile is said to be two weeks into a four-week prognosis for his muscle injury, and so his return could be anytime after that.

For Birmingham City then, they have some pressing injury concerns as it stands, especially in defence which has been evident after Bowyer was forced to play some make-shift defenders v Luton Town.

But with Chong potentially returning soon, and Deeney too, there could be some positive results on the horizon.