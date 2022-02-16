Blackpool fell to a 2-1 home defeat against Bournemouth last time out, but left feeling like they deserved something out of the game.

This result at Bloomfield Road left them sitting in 15th place of the Championship table. This is a significant drop-off as they were only a few points off the play-offs two months ago but now sit eight points off 6th place.

However, they are already 21 points off the drop zone which is a good return for a first season back in the Championship.

Every transfer window, Neil Critchley seems to strengthen the squad but with new additions, some players must make way.

Here we look at three Blackpool players who could be sold or loaned out this summer…

Oliver Casey

The young centre-back has found minutes hard to come by since his summer switch. He has made just one league appearance which was as a substitute. However, he played both of the club’s EFL Cup games and looked solid, one of the Pool’s better players in both matches.

But his best form came with Leeds United’s Under-23s. His partnership with Charlie Cresswell allowed the talented side to thrive as they stormed to promotion up to the Premier League 2. Many clubs must be looking at a loan deal for the Leeds academy graduate in the summer.

Jordan Thorniley

Thorniley spent the first half of the season on loan in League One with Oxford United. Since being recalled in late January he has started three games and made a further appearance off the bench. After Blackpool’s failed attempt to sign Cameron Brannagan from Oxford, it is believed Thorniley could be used in the deal to bring the former Liverpool academy star to Bloomfield Road.

Ethan Robson

Like Thorniley, Robson was recalled in January. He impressed on loan at MK Dons for the first half of the season, playing 18 times in the league. Critchley brought him back due to a plethora of midfield injuries and Ryan Wintle going back to Cardiff City.

Having spent the first half of the season out on loan and only being recalled to plug a gap, it looks like Robson isn’t part of Critchley’s plans as it stands, especially if Brannagan arrives in the summer. Having looked good at MK Dons and playing 28 times for the Tangerines last season, he won’t be short of suitors in League One.