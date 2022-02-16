Blackburn Rovers signed Reda Khadra on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.

Former Borussia Dortmund youngster Khadra, 20, joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan in the summer.

Since, the German attacker has scored three goals and assisted twice in his 21 Championship outings for the club, proving to be a useful player under Tony Mowbray.

Rovers also signed Jan Paul van Hecke on loan from Brighton, who has also been a prominent member of Rovers’ first-team this season.

Do Rovers have an option to buy Khadra?

It doesn’t seem like Rovers have an option, or an obligation to buy Khadra from Brighton on a permanent deal.

The Seagulls actually seem intent on Khadra being a first-team player later down the line, handing him a new contract shortly before his temporary move to Ewood Park – he’s under contract at Brighton until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Nevertheless, Khadra’s future could yet become uncertain in the summer depending on how his Blackburn loan spell eventually pans out.

Goals have been lacking but he’s showing promise, and with only a year left on his contract come the summer, Brighton could make a more concrete decision on their plans for the German then.

Has Mowbray commented on Khadra’s future?

Mowbray is yet to comment on Khadra’s future beyond this season. With his side in the midst of an unexpected promotion charge, discussions with players seem to have taken a back-seat.

But Mowbray is a huge fan of Khadra’s. He was delighted to learn that Brighton wouldn’t be recalling the youngster last month and has now played Khadra is all but one of Rovers’ last 17 fixtures in all competitions.

A permanent move may be unlikely come the summer time, but Khadra is certainly gaining quality experience with Rovers, and he could yet play a huge part in his side’s quest for promotion.