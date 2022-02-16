George Hirst’s loan spell at Portsmouth has been a learning curve for the Leicester City man.

The attacker linked up with the League One side last summer to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Hirst, 23, has enjoyed plenty of game time with Danny Cowley’s men this season and has made 30 appearances in all competitions.

However, he hasn’t scored as many as he would have liked so far, chipping in with just five goals.

Do Portsmouth have an option to buy?

Portsmouth do not as an option to buy him on a permanent basis and his move last August was just on a season-long loan basis, as detailed on their official club website.

He is due to go back to his parent club this summer and the Foxes have a decision to make on his future at the King Power Stadium.

The former Sheffield Wednesday, OH Leuven and Rotherham United man has only played twice for Brendan Rodgers’ side since his move there in 2019 and has mainly been used in their Under-23s.

His chances of breaking into their first-team next term are slim based on the abundance of attacking options they have at their disposal meaning another exit isn’t beyond the realms of possibility.

Has anything been said about his future?

In terms of a permanent move to Fratton Park at the end of this campaign, nothing has been said in regards to that and it is difficult to predict what will happen due to the fact Portsmouth don’t know what league they will be in next term.

He wouldn’t be the worst signing in the world if they did decide to bring him in on a long-term basis. Hirst is a hard working striker, holds the ball up well and is still young so has the potential to develop. The only thing he has lacked is goals unfortunately but they will come more with confidence.

Speaking about him in late December, Cowley said: “He’s a great kid, a lovely boy with a great attitude and a willingness to want to do well. On the back of that goal against Crystal Palace, he said in his own words it felt like a weight had lifted off his shoulders and when he trained after that game he looked a different player.”