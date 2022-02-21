With the January transfer window now shut, Blackburn Rovers have bolstered their squad with a wealth of permanent and loan signings in the hopes of gaining promotion.

The permanent additions of full-back James Brown and winger Ryan Hedges, as well as the temporary reinforcements of Hertha Berlin’s Deyovasio Zeefuik and Wolves’ Ryan Giles, means Rovers look a strong unit going into the difficult second half of the season

Rovers, a perennial selling club, have also managed to not sell any of the pre-existing squad, despite Bournemouth knocking on the door for Joe Rothwell on deadline day.

Summer however will likely be a different story, ultimately dependent on the result of their promotion charge.

Here are three players who could be sold or loaned out in the summer.

Ben Brereton Diaz

The Chilean hitman has lit up the Championship upon his return from the Copa America, netting 20 goals and one assist so far.

His success with Chile has translated directly into success for both himself and Blackburn, proving to be a worthy talisman in the wake of Adam Armstrong’s move to Southampton.

His rich vein of form lead alerted many clubs to his prowess and presence in the Championship, with many fans fearing that he may make a mid-season switch.

Brereton Diaz has been heavily linked to follow Armstrong to the Premier League, with Brighton being his strongest suitors.

Leeds and Sevilla were also rumoured to be fans of the Stoke native, but ultimately Brereton Diaz remains at Ewood Park until the summer.

His contract is due to expire in the summer, but Rovers have the opportunity to extend it for another 12 months. Regardless of Rovers’ promotion status, Brereton Diaz will be a big ticket item.



Joe Rothwell

Rovers fans were granted a last minute reprieve, when a deadline day move for the 27-year-old playmaker fell through, with Rovers reportedly unhappy with promotion rivals Bournemouth’s offer.

The Mancunian midfielder has been instrumental to Blackburn’s rise in the league, chipping in with three goals and seven assists.

Rothwell had made his desire to speak to other clubs known to manager Tony Mowbray and is yet to sign a new contract with the Lancashire outfit.

With his current deal set to expire upon the seasons end and unknown whether a promotion could change his mind, many believe Rothwell will leave on a free in June.

Ryan Nyambe

The Namibian international has been with Rovers for over a decade, having moved to England and joining the Rovers Academy at 13 in 2011.

Now aged 24 and in 2022, Tony Mowbray has previously described the transfer talks with the full-back as a ‘stalemate’.

Rovers triggered a one-year extension last summer, meaning Nyambe’s current contract will expire at the end of the season.

Nyambe has proved instrumental in the Rovers backline and has courted the attention of Leeds United and Southampton, but this pool of potential clubs is likely to widen should he leave on a free.