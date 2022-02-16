Benito Carbone wants the Bradford City job, reports Lyall Thomas.

The former Bantams forward is interested in their managerial vacancy.

Carbone, 50, is currently the assistant manager of the Azerbaijan national team and has held that role since 2020.

However, he now wants to return to Valley Parade as the League Two side hunt for a replacement for Derek Adams, with Sky Sports reporter Thomas tweeting:

Benito Carbone has applied for the #BradfordCity job. The 50-year-old Italian has told them of his interest in replacing Derek Adams and hopes to be given an interview. #BCFC #Bantams https://t.co/QBoJHQaQPd pic.twitter.com/r9vjwzoSWn — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 15, 2022

Playing days

Carbone spent two years with Bradford during his playing days from 2000 to 2002 and scored 10 goals in 42 games. The Yorkshire club also loaned him out to Derby County and Middlesbrough during his time at the club.

The Italian also had spells at Torino, Napoli, Inter Milan, Sheffield Wednesday, Aston Villa and Parma before hanging up his boots 12 years ago.

Coaching career to date

He started his managerial career with spells in Italy at Pavia, Varese and Vallée d’Aoste before moving back to England in 2014 to become a youth coach at Leeds United.

Carbone spent four months with the Whites before returning to Italy for stints at Ternane and Crotone.

What next?

Bradford made the decision to dismiss Adams earlier this week and have placed Mark Trueman in caretaker charge until a successor is found.

They have a big decision to make on their next boss, especially with there only being 15 games left of the current season to play.

The Bantams are eight points off the play-offs and are back in action this weekend against Oldham Athletic away as they look to close the gap on the top seven.